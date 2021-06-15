Larks pull off comeback win

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks engineered a monster comeback on the road Monday against the Colorado GameDay Saints, rallying from a 10-run deficit to take an 18-16 win in 12 innings.

Hays (6-1) fell behind 11-1 after three innings.

The comeback started in earnest in the fourth with three runs. Brady Evans homered to left field, and Palmer Hutchison had a two-run double to cut the deficit to 11-5.

The Larks put up five runs in the seventh to make it 13-10. Zach Henry had an RBI single and Core Jackson and Grant Lung each had two-run doubles. The Saints added two more runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 15-10.

Leo Jiminian brought the Larks within two runs with a three-run homer in the top of the eighth.

The Larks tied it in the ninth after a Cameron Pehrson single and a Grant Schmidt sacrifice fly.

Schmidt gave the Larks a one-run lead with an RBI single in the 11th but the Saints tied it up in the bottom of the frame.

Hays grabbed the lead again in the top of the 12th on Lung's RBI groundout that scored Jackson.

Wyatt Divis closed out the game with a scoreless 12th.

Jackson finished 3 of 6 at the plate with three doubles and four runs driven in.

The Larks will return home to face the Kansas Cannons at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Larks Park.