Larks win in walkoff fashion

Hays Daily News

Grant Schmidt hit a walk-off home run to lift the Hays Larks to an 8-7 win over the Kansas Cannons on Wednesday night at Larks Park.

The Larks, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit after the top of the first inning, improved to 7-1 on the season.

Cameron Pehrson made it 3-2 in the third, driving in his second run of the game with an RBI single.

The Cannons added two more runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-2, but Hays answered with five runs un in the bottom of the frame. Leo Jiminian had an RBI single, Brock Lummus had a sacrifice fly and the Larks also scored runs on a wild pitch and two bases-loaded walks.

The Cannons tied it up at 7 in the sixth.

The game was still tied before Schmidt, a Fort Hays State Tiger, homered to left in the ninth to end it.

Cade Brown picked up the win in relief, tossing a scoreless ninth.

Wyatt Divis collected three hits and Matt Cavanagh added two.

The Larks will host the Denver Cougars as they celebrate the Larks' 75th Anniversary celebration.