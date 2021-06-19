Area golfers earn All-State honors

Hays Daily News

After capturing an individual state championship, Plainville's Parker Krob earned first-team honors on the Kansas Golf Association Class 2A All-State team.

Hays High's Jason Krannawitter was an honorable mention selection in Class 5A.

Osborne’s Brandon Befort earned first-team honors in Class 1A, while Bulldog teammates Grady Wolters and Dayton Lantz were named second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Ellis' Brady Frickey was named to the second team in 2A, along with Hoxie's Ashton Dowell. Phillipsburg's Ty Sides was honorable mention in 3A, and Oakley's Ian Fink was honorable mention in 2A.

ALL-STATE GOLF

CLASS 6A

First team

Ty Adkins, Hutchinson; Thomas Gogel, SM East; Ian McCrary, Blue Valley Northwest; Eoin McLaughlin, Blue Valley; Patrick Neal, Olathe North; Chance Rinkol, Blue Valley.

Second team

James Ackerman, Blue Valley; Carson Baker, Blue Valley West; Theo Juhl, Garden City; Luke Leonetti, Washburn Rural; Davan Smith, Dodge City; Myles Tarvin, Olathe West.

Honorable mention

Turner Depperschmidt, Washburn Rural; Ben Elgas, Blue Valley; Cooper Scheck, Dodge City; Ben Slicker, SM East; Ryan Stonecash, Olathe West; Tyler Strong, Olathe South.

CLASS 5A

First team

Noah Holtzman, Carroll; Joey Langstraat, Basehor-Linwood; Nicklaus Mason, Mill Valley; Brent Rientjes, Kapaun; Asher Whitaker, Kapaun; Michael Winslow, Aquinas.

Second team

Austin Goodrum, Andover Central; Connor Hanrahan, Aquinas; Kyle Kasitz, Maize South; Cole Streck, Great Bend; Trent Sutherland, Arkansas City; Alex Valdivia, Shawnee Heights.

Honorable mention

Myles Alonzo, Topeka West; Taben Armstrong, Maize South; Jason Krannawitter, Hays; Layton Love, Maize South; Grant Waggoner, Maize South; Cooper Ward, Andover Central.

CLASS 4A

First team

Drayton Cleaver, Chanute; Jacob George, Winfield; Deitrik Gill, Wellington; Blake Saffell, Wellington; Dylan Tyner, Wamego; Zachary Vandervoort, Pratt.

Second team

Richard Blevins, Ottawa; Karson Kuepker, Andale; Levi Long, Wamego; Jimmy Welsh, Miege; Andrew Willson, Tonganoxie; Jack Winkler, Miege.

Honorable mention

Chadd Brown, Augusta; Carson Floersch, Clay Center; Zach Hoang, Rose Hill; Jace Lawrence, Wellington; Laken Smith, Wellington; Brett Wyckoff, Wellington.

CLASS 3A

First team

Blake Buessing, Santa Fe Trail; Tyler Duncan, Santa Fe Trail; Harrison Middleton, Cheney; Jackson Rader, Marysville; Lucas Schueffler, Wichita Trinity; Lane Workman, Santa Fe Trail.

Second team

Kyle Eggers, Neodesha; Riley Johnson, Frontenac; Josh Martin, Anderson County; Vinny Pile, Frontenac; Anthony Rogers, Caney Valley; Lucas Roth, Hesston.

Honorable mention

Bryce Badsky, Silver Lake; Keegan O'Shea, Cheney; Lane Prewitt, Santa Fe Trail; Lane Richards, Anderson County; Ty Sides, Phillipsburg; Kordell Webb, Wichita Trinity.

CLASS 2A

First team

Caleb Gilliland, Sacred Heart; Nick Ison, Colgan; Parker Krob, Plainville; Easton Reynolds, Yates Center; Kameron Shaw, Sacred Heart; Zach Surface, Sterling.

Second team

Ashton Dowell, Hoxie; Brady Frickey, Ellis; Will Hedges, Seabury; Jon Hoover, Berean Academy; Kobe Hoover, Washington County; Jack King, Yates Center.

Honorable mention

Mark Bogner, Erie; Nate Elmore, Sacred Heart; Ian Fink, Oakley; Drew Heinz, Ellinwood; Mikey Matteucci, Sacred Heart; Hunter Newell, Sacred Heart.

CLASS 1A

First team

Brandon Befort, Osborne; Isaac Domsch, Atwood; Jaxon Koehn, South Gray; Trent Mars, Centralia; Spencer Wishon, Oberlin; Kendrick Woody, Atwood.

Second team

Reagan Bowles, Atwood; Aiden Gerstner, Frankfort; Cali Kellinberger, Ashland; Connor Langlais, Hutch Central Christian; Grant Theurer, South Central; Grady Wolters, Osborne.

Honorable mention

Spencer Coup, Solomon; Jaydon Hahn, Hodgeman County; Joey Hardwick, Frankfort; Dayton Lantz, Osborne; Cade Mangan, Tribune; Landon Uhl, South Central.