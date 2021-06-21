Larks keep rolling, move to 10-1

The Hays Larks wrapped up their 75th anniversary weekend with a sweep of the Denver Cougars.

After celebrating the anniversary with a 10-4 win on Friday, the Larks followed with a 9-3 win on Saturday and a 16-9 victory on Sunday.

The Larks, who sit 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League, picked up their sixth straight win.

"We have a lot of weapons," Larks manager Frank Leo said. "We've got some team speed, we've got great pitching depth and great flexibility with our players — a lot of guys can play different positions. I think there's just a lot of good things that this club can do."

On Sunday, the Larks smashed 19 hits and hit four home runs.

Cameron Pehrson got the Larks started with a two-run home run in the first inning. Wyatt Divis then delivered a triple and Grant Schmidt drove him home to make it 3-0.

Brock Lummus later hit a two-run homer in the first to push the Larks' lead to 6-0.

The Larks broke it open with a five-run third inning highlighted by a Grant Lung grand slam.

Divis hit the Larks' fourth homer of the night with a two-run shot, restoring a six-run lead.

Corey Bright allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings on the mound.

On Saturday, Hays High senior-to-be Dylan Dreiling hit a grand slam and drove in five runs. Schmidt also hit a two-run homer for the Larks.

Jose Velazquez delivered three scoreless innings to earn the win in relief. Starter Jake Fitzgibbons gave up two runs in three innings, notching eight strikeouts.

After being swept, Denver dropped to 3-11 on the season and 1-5 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League

The Larks will host the Boulder Collegians for a two-game set starting on Tuesday.