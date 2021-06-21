Tiger basketball signs Chicago area native

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State men's basketball announced the signing of Collin Woods for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The 6-foot, 5-inch Chicago area native comes to FHSU after spending a year playing post-grad prep basketball at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert, Arizona. Woods was a standout player at Hampshire (Ill.) High School in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Woods is a versatile guard with the ability to play several positions on the perimeter. Woods was a two-time all-area and all-conference performer at Hampshire High School. He helped his team to the IHSA Regional Championship in 2020 before the cancelation of the remainder of the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods put up solid and consistent all-around numbers his final two years of high school. As a senior he averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. As a junior, he averaged 14 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.