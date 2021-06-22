Eagles split first two games in Omaha

The Hays Senior Eagles American Legion baseball team split a pair of games to open play in the Battle of Omaha on Monday.

The Eagles rallied for an 11-9 win over Burke (Neb.) Primetime in extra innings before falling 11-4 to the Minot (N.D.) Vistas.

The Eagles sat 7-4 on the season heading into play on Tuesday.

Hays trailed 5-0 after four innings against Burke but scored six runs in the top of the fifth. Brady Kreutzer had a three-run double, Dalton Dale had a two-run single to tie it, and Carson Spray gave the Eagles the lead with an RBI double.

Spray again broke a tie with a home run in the top of the seventh but Burke scored in the bottom of the inning to knot it back up.

The Eagles regained control in the top of the eighth with four runs. Remington Cox scored on a wild pitch, Garrett Wellbrock drew a bases-loaded walk and Dale had a two-run double.

Burke scored two in the bottom of the eight but Spray coaxed a groundout to end the game and earn the win.

Blake Schmidt gave up five runs on five hits and five walks in the start for the Eagles.

Kreutzer, Dale and Spray had two hits apiece.

In their second, the Eagles spotted Minot the first five runs, but crept within 6-4 in the fifth before the Vistas scored three runs in the top of the sixth.

Wellbrock gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 5 1/3 innings in the start.