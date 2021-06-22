HaysMed honors nurses completing the RN Residency Program

HaysMed

Twenty registered nurses at HaysMed and 2 from Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH) were honored recently at a recognition ceremony and luncheon. They completed the yearlong RN Residency Program offered at HaysMed.

The program began a year ago in July 2020 with training focused on clinical experience, one on one mentorship with their preceptor, high-fidelity simulations and on the job training. Additionally, nurses received training from professionals in several departments, such as radiology, pharmacy, cardiac care, peri-op and others.

The RN Residency class from Hays included Emily Bellerive, RN, Taryn Bilbrey, RN, Katelyn Billings, RN, Amelia Borell, RN, Alexa Basgall, RN, Emily Duncan, RN, Ruth Hair, RN, Avery Hall, RN, Samantha Hollerich, RN, Dustin Koster, RN, Katie Kreutzer, RN, Dallas Mead, RN, Kayla Reed, RN, Courtney Robinson, RN, Haley Schonthaler, RN, Autumn Smades, RN, Emily Sable, RN, Morgan Tebo, RN, Melanie Tilton, RN and Megan Walter, RN. Those from PVCH included Joey Benish, RN and Christy Green, RN.

“It is so important for new nursing graduates to have a group of peers and mentors who assist them in enhancing their skills and becoming comfortable with the challenges of practice,” said Shari Hertel, RN Residency Coordinator. “Our program is evidence based, with positive clinical outcomes that will help not only the participating nurses, but also our patients.”

Currently there are 16 nurses scheduled in the next program which begins in July. The program is open to newly graduated RNs and RNs that have less than one year of acute care experience.