Eagles go 3-1 at Battle of Omaha

Hays Daily News

The Hays Eagles finished out their stay at the Battle of Omaha with an 11-2 win over the Salina (Okla.) Wildcats on Wednesday.

The Eagles pulled away with six runs in the second inning and four runs in the third.

Hays’ Derrick Riggs had a sacrifice fly while Brady Kreutzer, Dalton Dale and Garrett Wellbrock all had RBI hits during the Eagles’ six-run second inning.

Dale picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out five.

The Eagles went 3-1 at the Battle of Omaha.