FHSU basketball signs Lucas Hammeke

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State men's basketball announced the signing of Lucas Hammeke for the 2021-22 season. Hammeke, a 6-foot guard, will be a true freshman coming from Trinity Catholic High School in Hutchinson.

Hammeke will join his older brother Kaleb on the Fort Hays State Men's Basketball team. As a senior in 2021, Lucas earned All-State All-Class Third Team honors (Top 30 players in Kansas) by Sports in Kansas, while also receiving an All-State First Team selection for Class 2A by Sports in Kansas, the Wichita Eagle, and the Topeka Capital Journal. He was tabbed the Player of the Year in Reno County by the Hutchinson News in 2020 and was twice a member of the All-Reno County First Team.

Hammeke averaged better than 20 points per game as a senior and broke Trinity Catholic's scoring record, while passing the 2,000-point mark in his prep career. He received all-state honors his final three years of high school.