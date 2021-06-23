Larks win seventh straight

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks pushed their winning streak to seven with a 10-4 win over the Boulder Collegians on Tuesday at Larks Park.

The Larks moved to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League.

In his first game back from injury, Sam Crowell gave the Larks a 2-0 lead with a home run in the second inning. Crowell finished with five runs driven in.

Dylan Dreiling added an RBI single in the third and Hays extended the lead in third after a two-run single from Crowell and an RBI triple by Palmer Hutchison.

The Larks tacked on two more runs in the fifth. The Collegians scored four in the sixth but a Leo Jiminian RBI single and Hutchison sacrifice fly accounted for the final score.

Larks' starter Jackson Blue went six innings to earn the win. He allowed four runs, all unearned, on five hits while striking out two with no walks.

Crowell and Hutchison each went 3 for 3 at the plate.

The Larks will go for the two-game sweep of the Collegians at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Larks Park.