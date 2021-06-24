Before heading to K-State, Gaven Haselhorst set to represent Hays High in Shrine Bowl

By Dylan Sherwood

Salina Journal

Gaven Haselhorst will get to put on the Hays High Indian helmet once more before he continues his football career at Kansas State.

Haselhorst will play for the West team in the Kansas Shrine Bowl at 7 p.m. at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson

“Gaven, he’s very good," said West head coach Lucas Melvin from Norton. "I feel like Gaven along with a lot of the guys on defense are tremendous players and it’s fun to coach guys like that.”

Haselhorst is the second selection from Hays within the last two years with Hayden Brown playing in the game in 2020. He said it was an awesome feeling when he was picked to play in the Shrine Bowl.

"I was watching it on TV and it's a good opportunity," Haselhorst said. "Just balling out one more time with high school friends and stuff like that, and against people that are playing at K-State too."

Haselhorst, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound defensive end, logged 32 tackles for loss in eight games this past season. He was a Top-11 All-State pick by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Other area players set to play in Shrine Bowl are Norton's Jonah Ruder and Christien Hawks, Hoxie's Harlan Obioha, Phillipsburg's Ty Sides, Oakley's Ethan Abell and St. Francis' Shadryon Blanka.

Hays Daily News staff contributed to this report.