Larks fall in extra innings

The Hays Larks saw a seven-game winning streak snapped with an 11-5 loss in 11 innings to the Boulder Collegians on Wednesday at Larks Park.

The Larks (11-2) were plagued by eight errors, including two in the 11th.

The Collegians built an early 4-0 lead, scoring two in the first and two more in the second.

Grant Schmidt hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put the Larks on the board. Brock Lummus delivered a two-run triple and the Larks got a run off a wild pitch to take the lead.

The Collegians knotted up the game at 5 in the sixth and it remained tied until the 11th when Boulder broke through with three straight singles and took advantage of the Larks' miscues.

Cade Brown took the loss after giving up three runs over 2/3 of an inning.

Starter Luuk ter Beek allowed four runs (one earned) in four innings.

Wyatt Divis and Grant Schmidt each had two hits for the Larks.

The Larks will begin a two-game series with the Colorado Sox at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Larks Park.