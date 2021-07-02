Tiger Auction and Dinner returns to in-person format in 2021

FHSU Sports Information

The 12th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 in the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Facility. After holding the event exclusively online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returns to an in-person format this year. FHSU Athletics is excited for the return to the in-person format, which saw nearly 700 supporters attend back in 2019, but there still will be an online portion of the auction held from August 16-20 that will give Tiger supporters anywhere in the world the ability to partake in this annual event.

A $75 ticket gets you admission to the event, a fantastic buffet meal prepared by Chartwells and unlimited drinks throughout the evening. The $50 raffle tickets are good for a chance to win eight $1,000 cash prizes, which will be given out throughout the night (you do not have to be present to win). A $2000 cash prize will be given out before the last item is sold, but the winner does have to be present. Please purchase your Tiger Auction and Dinner tickets as soon as possible to help the event committee have a good idea of how many guests to plan for.

Businesses can purchase a table for 12 people for $1,000, which includes auction tickets, two all-sport season tickets, and recognition in the auction catalog.

This will be the fourth Tiger Auction and Dinner hosted inside the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility, which has served as the venue for the event since 2017. The move to the large, spacious facility was a necessity due to this very popular event selling out year after year when held at the Memorial Union Ballroom in its early years. The move has allowed hundreds more of Tiger supporters to attend annually in recent years. Through the generosity of our supporters, FHSU Athletics raised over $377,000 the last time the event was held in person.

The athletic department will be accepting auction items until July 14. Items do not need to be turned in to the department until August 16, but in order to be listed in the catalog, the item and description needs to be turned in to the athletic department by July 14.

Doors will open at 4:00 pm, dinner is served at 5:00 pm, live auction will start at 6:30 pm, and the auction will end around 10:00 pm. Silent auction tables will close periodically throughout the evening.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, please call the FHSU Athletic Department at 785-628-4050 or visit www.tigerauction.org.

Tiger Auction Item #40

This year's Item #40 will address facility improvements to include the playing surface in Gross Memorial Coliseum receiving a facelift (total sand down, re-painting and varnish), replacement of outfield and sideline fencing at Larks Park, equipment (mower and trailer) for maintenance and upkeep of the Sand Plum cross country course, and initial costs associated with the preparation of installing artificial turf at Tiger Stadium (softball field). Our targeted goal for Item #40 this year will be $100,000 toward these projects.

Truly, every gift matters, so please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Item #40 this year. Donations can be paid in installments throughout the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Thank you in advance for your support of Tiger Athletics!