Looking to tune-up for FHSU, Brady Kreutzer enjoying another summer with Eagles

The Hays Eagles have won four straight Wild West Fest Tournaments, and Brady Kreutzer has played an integral role in each one.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian product opted to play another summer of Legion baseball with the 19U Eagles as he gears up for his redshirt freshman season at Fort Hays State.

"(FHSU coach Jerod Goodale) told me just to get at-bats this summer and I figured since I redshirted I wasn't going to see too many on a college team," Kreutzer said. "So I kind of talked to him about playing Legion again, and he thought that was a good idea just because I'd get a hundred-plus ABs this summer."

Kreutzer, an infielder and pitcher for the Eagles, went 8 for 17 at the plate and gave up just two runs in six innings on the mound last week to help the Eagles go 6-0 in the Wild West Fest Tournament.

Kreutzer said he's enjoying his fourth straight summer with the Senior Eagles.

"I played with most of these guys last year and we've got a couple new faces up here," Kreutzer said. "We're just all about having a good time."

Eagles coach Tanner Willhoft said Kreutzer's veteran presence is a big boost for the team.

"He competes the whole year and is a big leader on this team," Willhoft said. "He coaches as much as I do, almost. Brady's such a good kid. He's the first one to step up and help the guys, that's what I love about him."

"He always tells us to stay with the team and have teams ABs and keep the rally going," Eagles player Dalton Dale said.

Kreutzer said he takes pride in providing leadership.

"I like to think I have a good knowledge for the game and I try to pass that on to my teammates," Kreutzer said. "They go a good job of listening to me and taking my advice and applying it to their games."

The Eagles improved to 15-4 on the summer after going unbeaten in the WWF tourney.