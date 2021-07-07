Hays High's Caroline and Maggie Robben earn All-State honorable mention soccer honors

Hays Daily News
Hays High's Maggie Robben attempts a free kick during a game last season.
Caroline Robben crosses the ball over to a teammate during a game last season.

Hays High soccer players Caroline Robben and Maggie Robben were honorable mention selections on the Kansas State Soccer Coaches Association's All-State Class 5A team. 

The Robben sisters helped the Indians go 14-3 this past season and win a Western Athletic Conference championship with an 8-0 mark. 

Caroline Robben, a junior forward, and Maggie Robben, a senior midfielder, were both first-team All-WAC selections. 