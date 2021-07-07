Larks rally for win in 10 innings

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks rallied from a seven-run deficit to outlast the Kansas Cannons 15-11 in 10 innings on Tuesday in Augusta.

The Larks were down 11-4 after six innings. They put up five runs in the eighth and then knotted it up in the top of the ninth after a solo home run from Brady Evans and an RBI double from Grant Lung.

The Larks took control with four runs in the top of the 10th, highlighted by a 3-run home run from Tyler Palmer.

Palmer also earned the win in relief. He threw four scoreless innings to finish the game, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.

In the eighth, the Larks took advantage of eight walks in the frame and two wild pitches.

The Larks (15-4) finished with 11 hits and 13 walks.

Palmer had three hits and drove in six runs.

Larks starter Jackson Blue had a rough outing, giving up seven runs on six hits with three walks in two-plus innings.

The Larks were set to play at Junction City on Wednesday. They will return home Saturday to open a four-game set with the Fort Collins Foxes.