Larks take down Brigade, 6-4

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks picked up their fourth straight win and moved to 16-4 on the season with a 6-4 road victory against the Junction City Brigade on Wednesday night at Rathert Stadium.

The game was locked at 3 after seven innings before the Larks plated two in the eighth. Corey Jackson scored on a passed ball, and Wyatt Divis' RBI groundout scored Cameron Pehrson. Zach Henry added an insurance run with an RBI single in the top of the ninth.

The Brigade scored a run in the bottom of the ninth but Jose Velasquez nailed down the save.

Hunter Parker took a no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cade Brown tossed two scoreless innings in relief before Velasquez closed it out in the ninth.

Matt Cavanagh and Divis each had two hits for the Larks.

The Larks will return home Saturday for a four-game set with the Fort Collins Foxes. First pitch is 7 p.m. at Larks Park.