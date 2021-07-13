Hays Larks stay hot, hold off Fort Collins Foxes

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks strengthened their grip on first place in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League standings, holding off the Fort Collins Foxes for a 4-3 victory on Monday night at Larks Park.

Aiming for a four-game sweep of the Foxes, the Larks entered Tuesday's game with a three-game lead atop the RMBL standings, sitting 19-4 overall and 10-2 in league play.

The Larks took a two-run lead into the ninth but Fort Collins made noise in the frame, loading the bases with one out.

Larks' reliever Jose Velazquez then notched a strikeout for the second out before hitting a batter to give the Foxes a run and put the tying run at third. But Velazquez coaxed a groundout to complete the save and nail down the Larks seventh straight win.

Fort Collins got two runs off Larks' starter Luuk ter Beek in the top of the first inning but ter beek responded with five straight scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

The Larks got on the board with a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, then tied it at 2 with Leo Jiminian's RBI single in the second.

Matt Cavanagh gave the Larks the lead for good with a two-run single in the fourth.

Cade Brown tossed two scoreless innings of relief before turning it over to Velazquez for the ninth.

The Larks finished with five hits, with singles from Cavanagh, Jiminian, Wyatt Divis, Zach Henry and Palmer Hutchison.