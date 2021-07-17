Larks rally to extend winning streak

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks stretched their win streak to nine games with a come-from-behind 12-8 victory in non-league action against Oklahoma City on Friday night at Larks Park.

The Larks, now 21-4, trailed 7-2 after spotting Oklahoma City five runs in the second inning.

Hays seized control with six runs in the fifth to take a 10-7 lead. The Larks did all their damage with two outs in the frame. Tyler Palmer and Cameron Pehrson had RBI hits. Hays also scored two runs off passed balls, and Pehrson stole home.

Sam Crowell homered in the eighth to give the Larks a four-run lead.

Cam Pehrson and Brady Evans each collected three hits.

Jackson Blue drew the start for the Larks, giving up seven runs in two innings.

Trevor Munsch was credited with the win, tossing four scoreless innings. Cade Brown struck out six in two innings of work to pick up the save.

The Larks were set to play Oklahoma City ag on Saturday. They will return to Rocky Mountain Baseball League play on Monday to start a four-game set with the Colorado Roughriders at Larks Park.