Larks claim 10th straight win

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks won big over Oklahoma City in non-league action Saturday night at Larks Park, run-ruling the all-star team 16-0 in seven innings for their 10th straight victory.

Hays (22-4) next has a four-game Rocky Mountain Baseball League series with the Colorado Roughriders at Larks Park, Monday through Wednesday. The Larks (10-2) are in first place in the RMBL.

Hays used a pair of big innings to send the fans home early on Saturday, scoring seven runs in the second and seven more in the third.

Zach Henry hit an inside-the-park homer and drove in three runs, and Palmer Hutchison also had three RBI. Grant Schmidt added three hits and two RBI.

Tyler Palmer (2-0), normally an outfielder, was the winning pitcher. Four Hays pitchers held the Generals to two hits.