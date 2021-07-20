Larks closer to league title after win

Hays Larks

The Hays Larks’ Magic Number for winning their second straight Rocky Mountain Baseball League title was reduced to 2 Monday night at Larks Park. The Larks won 12-2 by run rule in seven innings over the Colorado RoughRiders for their 11th consecutive victory.

Wyatt Divis extended his hitting streak to 18 games with his three-run homer and Leo Jiminian’s grand slam capped Hays’ 10-run third inning. Cade Brown pitched the first five innings to pick up the win and Divis pitched the final two innings.

Hays (23-4 overall, 11-2 RMBL) and the RoughRiders had a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Larks Park followed by a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday.