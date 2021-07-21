Larks clinch RMBL title

Hays Larks

The Hays Larks swept a doubleheader from the Colorado RoughRiders on Tuesday at Larks Park to clinch their second straight Rocky Mountain Baseball League championship. The Larks won the opener 10-5 and the second game 5-0 to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Brady Evans had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs in Game 1. Luuk ter Beek was the winning pitcher, with Jose Velazquez getting the save. Wyatt Divis saw his hitting streak end at 18 games.

Jake Fitzgibbons turned in a dominating performance on the mound in the title-clincher. The Larks left-hander struck out 15 batters and was two outs away from pitching a no-hitter before allowing an infield single in the seventh. Sam Crowell homered and Divis singled and doubled, with a run scored and an RBI.

The Larks (25-4 overall, 13-2 RMBL) and the RoughRiders were set to finish their four-game series on Wednesday.