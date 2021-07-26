Hays Eagles set for state tourney

Hays Daily News

#R4P

The Hays Eagles will open the AA/AAA American Legion state baseball tournament on Wednesday in Pittsburg.

The Eagles, who advanced out of zone play with a pair of wins at Great Bend last week, will face the Pittsburg Patriots at 8:30 p.m. in Wednesday's pool play opener.

Hays (19-4) will take on the Kansas Senators at 12:30 p.m. Thursday before wrapping up pool play against the Ottawa Arrows at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

In zone action, the Eagles took a 3-1 win over the Great Bend Chiefs on Tuesday behind a dominant pitching performance from Hays High's Garrett Wellbrock.

Wellbrock tossed a complete game without surrendering an earned run. He scattered five hits while striking out eight and walking just one.

The Eagles struck first with a run off a Great Bend error in the bottom of the fifth. Great Bend answered with a run in the top of the sixth.

Hays took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth with two runs. Gage Porter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Ben Krannawitter drew a bases-loaded walk.

Remington Cox and Porter each had two hits for the Eagles

On Wednesday, the Eagles rallied for a 7-4 win over the Chiefs to clinch their spot at state.

Great Bend scored three runs in the top of the first. Brayden Dreher put the Eagles on the board in the second with an RBI groundout.

The Eagles seized control in the bottom of third. Krannawitter got the rally started with an RBI double. Cox tied it up with an RBI single, and Jack Fields gave the Eagles the lead for good with a two-run double to center, making it 5-3.

Blake Schmidt tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits to earn the win. He walked seven and struck out two.

Dalton Dale threw two scoreless innings in relief to close it out.