Larks keep rolling along

Hays Larks

The Hays Larks combined good pitching and timely hitting to win for the 16th time in 17 games Sunday night, beating the Denver Cougars 7-2 in non-league action at Larks Park.

Hays jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first. Palmer Hutchison walked with the bases loaded and Cade Brown followed with a two-run single.

Denver got a run in the fifth and another in the top of the seventh to get within 3-2. The Larks answered with three runs in the home half of the seventh. Grant Lung hit an RBI single to make it 4-2 and Leo Jiminian belted a two-run homer over the wall in left for a four-run cushion.

Zach Henry hit an RBI double in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Right-hander Hunter Parker was the winning pitcher, with help from three relievers.

Hays (28-5), after an off day Monday, has 7 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Gameday Saints at Larks Park to close the regular season.

Saturday's game

After seeing their 14-game winning streak come to an end the game before, the Hays Larks won by run rule over the Denver Cougars, 11-0 in seven innings Saturday night at Larks Park.

Cam Pehrson’s two-run homer ended the game early. He finished with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Palmer Hutchison and Brady Evans each drove in two runs and leadoff man Zach Henry had two hits, an RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Grant Schmidt had three hits, including a double, and scored a run. Wyatt Divis added an RBI single, two walks and two runs scored.

Jose Velazquez and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Velazquez improved to 5-0, striking out four in four hitless innings.