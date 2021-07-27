Tigers tabbed second, third in MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Fort Hays State football team was tied for second in the MIAA coaches poll and tabbed third in the media poll released Tuesday for MIAA Media Day at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Northwest Missouri State was picked to win the coaches and media polls. The Tigers were tied with Central Missouri for the second spot in the coaches poll. UCM took the second spot in the media poll followed by the Tigers.

Fort Hays State went 8-3 in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.

“There will be a lot of new faces everywhere, but we’re excited,” FHSU quarterback Chance Fuller said. “We feel like if we do our thing, then we’ll be just fine. The game's in our hands.”

The Tigers return four starters on each side of the ball and bring back six All-MIAA selections in Fuller, offensive linemen Ted Hessing and Amari Angram-Boldin, defensive back Jordan Starks, defensive lineman Javaris Sanders and receiver Manny Ramsey.

Fuller, a junior out of Arlington, Texas, threw a school-record 35 touchdowns and finished with 3,344 yards through the air as a sophomore.

Ramsey caught 47 passes for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

Starks, a safety, is FHSU's returning tackler after logging 78 in 2019.

Nebraska-Kearney was tabbed fourth in the coaches poll and fifth in the media poll. Missouri Western was fifth in the coaches poll and fourth in the Media Poll.

Check back to hdnews.net for more coverage on the Tigers from MIAA Media Day.