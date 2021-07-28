Larks fall to Saints on Wednesday

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks couldn't overcome an early 4-0 deficit to the Gameday Saints, falling 5-4 on Wednesday night at Larks Park.

Larks starter Cade Brown gave up three straights walks in the first before allowing a pair of RBI hits in the Saints' four-run first.

Brown went two innings, allowing four runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Zach Henry hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Dylan Dreiling brought the Larks within a run with a two-run single in the eighth.

The Larks went quietly in the ninth, falling to 28-6 overall and 15-4 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League.

The Larks will close out their regular season against the Saints at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Larks Park.