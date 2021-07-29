Eagles drop state opener

Hays Daily News

The Hays Senior Eagles took a shutout loss in their opener in the American Legion State Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Jaycees Ballpark.

The Pittsburg Patriots handed the Eagles a 12-0 loss in six innings, snapping a 12-game win streak for the Eagles.

The Patriots took control with five runs in the top of the second and never looked back.

The Eagles were held to just three hits. Garrett Wellbrock had two singles and Dalton Dale had one.

Wellbrock took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs on nine hits with two walks and one strikeout in two innings.

The Eagles were looking to rebound Thursday against the Kansas Senators.