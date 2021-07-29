Larks offense explodes in home finale

The Hays Larks closed a special regular season on a high note, exploding for 21 hits in a come-from-behind 17-7 win over the GameDay Saints on Wednesday at Larks Park.

The Larks rallied from a five-run deficit before forcing the run rule in the seventh.

Hays finished the regular season with a 29-6 record in their 75th anniversary season. The Larks will now turn their attention to the National Baseball Congress World Series, which begins next week in Hutchinson and Wichita.

"That's how you want to end it," Larks manager Frank Leo said of the home finale. "We started this anniversary with a win, we put a lot of wins up on the board. Last opportunity for our fans to see us play in this anniversary season here in Hays and we wanted to go out with a win.

"Didn't start the way we wanted it to, but this team is relentless offensively. They just keep coming at you, and they did that tonight."

The Larks, Rocky Mountain Baseball League champions, trailed 6-1 in the middle of the fourth before knotting it up at 6 with five runs in the fifth.

Cade Brown got the rally started with a one-out double, followed by a single by Dylan Dreiling. Brown scored on a wild pitch and Dreiling was driven home by a Zach Henry single. Cortland Lawson's double to center scored Henry. Lawson later came home on a wild pitch, and Wyatt Divis also scored on a wild pitch after reaching with a walk.

The Saints briefly regained the lead in the fifth on a solo home run but the Larks grabbed the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Henry and Lawson each had RBI hits.

Seven Larks had multi-hit games. Henry finished with four hits, while Lawson, Dreiling, Matt Cavanagh and Grant Schmidt had three hits each. Divis and Brown had two hits apiece.

Cavanagh tripled and double while Lawson and Brown doubled twice.

Jackson Blue earned the win in relief, giving up three runs (two earned) in three innings.

The 87th NBC World Series will be held Aug. 4-14 at Hutchinson's Hobart-Detter Stadium and Wichita's Riverfront Stadium.