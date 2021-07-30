'More than just a commitment': Jaren Kanak honors his late father while announcing his commitment to Clemson

The top football prospect in Kansas has unveiled his college choice.

Jaren Kanak is committed to Clemson University, the Hays High senior announced Friday night.

In a social media post, Kanak said he purposefully picked July 30 as the date to announce his commitment, taking the opportunity to honor the memory of his late father, Jason Kanak, who died in an auto accident on July 30, 2008.

"I wanted to honor him and take a day that was once full of tragedy and pain, and make a dream come true on the same day 13 years later," Kanak wrote in the post with the headline "More than just a commitment."

"God works in mysterious ways and I cannot express how thankful I am for the position I am in today," Kanak wrote.

Kanak's recruiting stock soared last spring during track and field season. Offers became flooding in when he clocked a 10.37 in the 100-meter dash at the Western Athletic Conference meet on May 13 at Liberal.

Kanak had 34 other Division I offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M and Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete announced he had been offered by Clemson on June 1 following a visit with the Tigers. He is expected to play linebacker for the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney guided the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and 2018. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has Kansas ties, growing up in Salina, playing at Garden City Community College and Kansas State, then coaching under Bill Snyder at K-State from 1993-1998.

Kanak thanked his family, friends, coaches and teammates in the Twitter post.

"It has been a crazy (recruiting) process and an incredible blessing," he said.