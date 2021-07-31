Eagles end season in Pittsburg

Hays Daily News

The Hays Eagles season came to a rather abrupt end in the Kansas American Legion Senior Baseball tournament on Friday in Pittsburg.

After losing their first two games of pool play, the Eagles needed a lopsided win over the Ottawa Arrows and then a high-scoring win by the Kansas Senators later that day against the Pittsburg Patriots in order to advance to the semifinals.

The Eagles were taking care of their part, leading 11-0 after three innings when the rest of the game was called off by Kansas American Legion Baseball chairman Steve Queen.

According to the radio broadcast on 96.9 KFIX, Queen deemed the Eagles play unsportsmanlike after they stole home plate on back-to-back plays to go up 11-0.

The Eagles were aiming to put themselves in a position to win a tiebreaker should they get the result they were looking for in the Senators-Patriots game.

The top two teams with the best record from pool play advance to the semifinals. Tiebreakers are head-to-head, then runs allowed and then runs scored.

The Eagles were still alive to advance if they could have won by 12 or more runs against the Arrows, and if the Senators would have put up at least 17 runs against the Patriots.

The game officially went down as an 11-0 win for the Eagles, and the Patriots beat the Senators 14-8. Pittsburg and the Kansas Senators advanced to the semifinals with 2-1 records.

On the other side of pool play, Marysville and Larned advanced.

The Eagles opened with a 12-0 loss to Pittsburg on Wednesday. They lost in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday after Tate Schoffelman hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Senators a 10-7 win.

On Friday, Garrett Wellbrock had two hits for the Eagles. Brady Kreutzer and Carson Spray each drove in two runs. Wellbrock, Kreutzer, Spray and Ben Krannawitter all doubled.

Blake Schmidt tossed a scoreless first inning and Caden Morgan threw two scoreless frames.

The Eagles finished the summer with a 20-6 record.