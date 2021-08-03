Hays Larks look to make NBC World Series run

Larks manager Frank Leo had a gut-feeling from the get-go that this year's club would do big things in the Larks' 75th anniversary season.

The squad hasn't disappointed, winning a Rocky Mountain Baseball League championship and racking up 29 wins in the regular season.

The Larks will look to end in a special season by making a run in the National Baseball Congress World Series.

Hays (29-6) will open the NBC World Series against the Mid-Crest (Ill.) Pumas at 3 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson's Hobart-Detter Field.

“From Day 1, it looked like it would be a fun bunch to coach,” Leo said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons. We’ve got some great team speed. We got some power. We got some pitching depth. .... We feel like we’ve got a good chance.”

With a win on Thursday, the Larks would face Thursday's winner between the San Diego Stars and Hutchinson Monarchs on Saturday in Hutchinson.

It's been smooth sailing for the Larks in their milestone season. They've won 18 of their last 19 games heading into the world series.

Four-year Lark Wyatt Divis leads the team with a .457 batting average. Zach Henry is hitting .388 on the summer, followed by Cam Pehrson (.385), Grant Schmidt (.381) and Cortland Lawson (.365). Schmidt, a Fort Hays State Tiger, leads the team with 30 runs driven in. Tyler Palmer and Schmidt are tied for the team lead in home runs with seven.

Divis has tossed a team-high 37.2 innings on the mound, boasting a 1.31 earned-run average.

Fort Hays State's Hunter Parker threw 36.2 innings in the regular season, holding a 2.67 ERA. Jose Velazquez, used mostly in relief, has surrendered just two earned runs in 32 innings for a 0.43 ERA.

The Larks' pitching depth took a hit recently, losing Luuk ter Beek for the rest of the summer after the Netherlands native suffered an off-the-field injury.

Leo said last week the Larks were looking to pick up a couple more pitchers for the world series.

The first six games of the NBC World Series will be played in Hutchinson with the last five games played at Wichita's Riverfront Stadium.

Leo said the Larks are confident they can make a run in the 16-team, double-elimination tournament if they avoid costly miscues.

"It's like any tournament," Leo said. They've all been in big tournaments and big games. Any little miscue could cost you a tournament. You've got to be locked in every pitch, every play and be ready to go. One bad inning can knock you out of the tournament.