Larks power past Pumas in NBC opener

The Hays Larks used the long ball to cruise past the Mid Crest (Ill.) Pumas for a 16-8 in their National Baseball Congress World Series opener on Thursday at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

Matt Cavanagh, Leo Jiminian, Zach Henry and Grant Schmidt all homered, helping the Larks move to 30-6 on the season.

Schmidt hit a three-run shot in the top of the first to put the Larks in control from the get-go. Jiminian hit a solo homer in second, Zach Henry added a three-run shot in the third and Cavanagh hit another three-run homer in the fourth. The Larks forced the run-rule in the seventh.

The Larks finished with 18 hits, led by Henry, who went 4-of-6 at the plate with three extra-base hits. Palmer Hutchison and Leo Jiminian each had three hits.

Larks starter Cade Brown went four innings, giving five runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The Larks were set to play Saturday night against the Hutchinson Monarchs, which beat the San Diego Stars 4-3 on Thursday.