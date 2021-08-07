Hays Larks overpower Hutchinson Monarchs, advance to Wichita for NBC World Series quarterfinals

HUTCHINSON – Saturday night was one of the most anticipated matchups of the 87th NBC World Series with the winner advancing to Wichita.

The Hays Larks stole the show in a one-hour 45-minute five-inning rule-rule, beating the Hutchinson Monarchs 13-1 at Hobart-Detter Field.

The Larks move on to face the winner between the defending NBC World Series champion Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters and the 316 Sluggers. The Monarchs will play Sunday, August 8, in an elimination game against the Liberal Bee Jays at 6:30 p.m.

In two games, the Larks have scored 29 runs combined so far: 16 in the first game over the Mid-crest (Ill.) Pumas and 13 Saturday against the Monarchs.

The Larks now lead the all-time series 3-2: two games have been close and two have been blowouts. In the previous meeting last summer. the Monarchs beat the Larks to advance further into the NBC World Series. This time around, the Larks held last year's third-place finishing team to a season-low two hits Saturday night.

On the Larks' side, Hays scored five runs in the first, four in the third and another four in the fourth to enact the run-rule into effect. The Larks had 11 hits for their 13 runs with starting pitcher and Tennessee freshman Jake Fitzgibbons pitching the whole night with 12 strikeouts.

The Monarchs went through a pitcher every inning with Zak Gould, Hunter Meche, Garrett DeHaas, and Skylar Jaco.