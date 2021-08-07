Making a name for himself: TMP product Carson Jacobs playing for Cheney in NBC World Series

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Carson Jacobs, who has older siblings who excelled in sports, just hopes to make a name for himself.

Jacobs, who played football, basketball and baseball, graduated from Thomas More Prep-Marian in 2020. He has been pitching in summer ball this year, first with the Newton Rebels during the regular season and then he was picked up by the Cheney Diamond Dawgs for the NBC World Series.

Jacobs signed with Newman University out of high school, but pitched sparingly this spring after a rough first outing. He has gotten more innings in the Sunflower Collegiate League. Jacobs, who was listed at 6-foot-7 in high school, is closer to 6-9 now. The towering right-hander went 5-3 with a 4.98 ERA with the Rebels and broke both the team and league record for strikeouts. Jacobs, who mixes in four pitches, struck out 78 batters in 56 innings.

Jacobs attributes his summer success to his pitching coach at Newton, Mike Manderino.

“He just knows the game more than anybody I’ve ever met,” Jacobs said. “Over the years he’s been able to get max potential out of his pitching staff.

“He helped me stay focused throughout the game, and learn a different approach to pitching,” he added. “Learning how to pitch instead of just throwing a baseball. That’s helped me the most.”

Receiving encouragement from his three older siblings helps, too. Ashley, the oldest, was on the track team and played basketball and volleyball at Hays High, and Casey played baseball and basketball with the Indians. Rachel was a star basketball player at TMP and also played softball and volleyball and ran cross country. She is closest in age to Carson, and he said he would often be referred to by a nickname when they were younger.

“I think my oldest siblings, Ashley and Casey, were really supportive of me,” Jacobs said. “Growing up, I was always called ‘Rachel’s little brother.’ I never even had my own name when we went places. Growing up, trying to make a name for myself, was always the goal. My sister, Rachel, is pretty proud of me for what I’ve accomplished so far. She thinks I can do a lot more.

“I think being called ‘Rachel’s little brother’ is still kind of cool,” he added. “She was a great basketball player, pretty athletic on the softball field. I think it’s kind of cool to be in that same category as her.”

Jacobs helped lead TMP to a 15-5 record on the diamond his junior year. He went 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA and had 49 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings. At the plate, Jacobs batted .343 with two homers and 25 RBIs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monarchs’ baseball season his senior year was canceled. Jacobs said striking out for the final out in the Monarchs’ final game at the regional his junior year was made more painful by not having baseball as a senior.

“Coming back my senior year, trying to win a state championship, and getting that taken away fuels me and to try to work harder,” Jacobs said. “You never know when the game of baseball is going to be taken away.”

Jacobs did get to pitch last summer for the Hays American Legion team. In his first start he threw a five-inning perfect game in a 10-0 win over Great Bend.

“Coming back after having spring ball called off due to COVID, it was a great way to start off the summer,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is looking for a fresh start next season in college. He is transferring to Gateway Community College in Phoenix, Ariz. One of his teammates on the Rebels played there last spring, and encouraged Jacobs to transfer.

“That’s what persuaded me to go there,” Jacobs said.

But first is the World Series. Jacobs is pitching out of the bullpen for Cheney, which beat the Boulder Collegians 9-4 in their NBC opener on Wednesday, and came back Friday for a 15-7 win over the Derby Twins. If the bracket falls right, there is a possible matchup with the Hays Larks down the road.

“That would be a great opportunity, a kid from Hays playing the hometown team,” Jacobs said. “I think that would be a cool experience.”