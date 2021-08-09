The FHSU football team is eager to get back on the field after losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State football team was back on the field Monday morning. The Tigers’ first fall practice was also the first one in two years, after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiger coach Chris Brown, entering his 10th season, welcomed 129 players to Lewis Field Stadium for a practice planned to last about 2 ½ hours.

Last fall, the coaching staff tried to keep the players engaged, but it wasn’t the same without games — without pads popping, jarring tackles and sprints into the end zone in front of thousands of fans.

“You can see the energy is a lot different than last year,” Brown said. “The kids are excited. You can tell they want to do a good job, be successful.”

Brown said players and coaches will follow safety protocols, knowing the coronavirus is another kind of opponent.

More:Tigers tabbed second, third in MIAA preseason polls

“It’s just being safe, still wearing masks in meetings, still wearing masks in the locker room,” Brown said. “We’re doing everything we possibly can to stay safe so we can keep going through the season.

“They’re trying to get our kids vaccinated,” he added. “It is their choice.”

In less than a month, the Tigers open the season at home against perennial national power Northwest Missouri State.

Fort Hays won its first MIAA title in 2017 and repeated as conference champ the following year. The team went 8-3 in 2019 and the Tigers return four starters on both offense and defense.

“It’s going to be a good football game, two teams that usually play in Week 10, and now it’s Week One,” Brown said of the Sept. 2 opener. “We want to win that game; Northwest wants to win that game. I know it’s going to be a battle of two hard teams that really respect one another.”