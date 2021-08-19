Hays High is moving key players around the football field. Here's why the coach is eyeing a 5A playoff run.

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Senior standout Jaren Kanak will move on next year after committing to play football at Clemson.

Kanak also will be making a move this fall for the Hays High football team. With last year’s starter, Dylan Dreiling — a Tennessee commit in baseball — deciding to opt out of playing this year, Kanak will move from wide receiver to QB.

“We’re going to start out with snapping the ball to Jaren, kind of utilize him in that Tim Tebow-type fashion at quarterback,” head coach Tony Crough said. “We’ll put Jordan Dale at quarterback some as well, be able to get the ball to Jaren in different ways.”

Dale, also a senior, was one of three quarterbacks the Indians used last year due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions. Dale, who along with Dreiling also played some at running back last season, will start at wide receiver this fall.

Kanak was the starter at QB against Maize South when Dreiling and Dale were unavailable, and ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

“Small sample size, but the one game last year that he played quarterback, he rushed for 192 yards and was five of six passing,” Crough said. “The kid’s an athlete; he can do it. It’s not going to look polished and pretty like a quarterback should, all the time, but he’s definitely a good enough athlete to get it done.”

The Indians, who started preseason practice on Monday, return eight starters on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kanak — who has run the 100-meter dash in 10.37 seconds — could go both ways, also playing linebacker on defense.

The HHS defense — which lost three starters — including linebacker Gaven Haselhorst, who is at Kansas State this fall — is anchored by senior middle linebacker Gavin Meyers, who will be playing behind an experienced defensive line.

“We think our defensive front is going to be as tough as ever,” Crough said. “Ultimately, Gavin’s the one who ends up with the most tackles each game because everything funnels right back into him.”

Crough, who is starting his fourth year as coach, has about 80 players out this season. Most of them know the system now and Crough expects to have an experienced squad.

“I think consistent play” is the key this season, Crough said. “We finally have a year where we have experience all over the place.”

Hays High, which went 5-3 last year and won the Western Athletic Conference title, opens the season at home on Sept. 3, against Wichita East.

“We feel like we bring back a pretty good team,” Crough said. “We’ve got high expectations. We expect to make a (Class) 5A playoff run.”