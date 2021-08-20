Monarchs were flying in fall 2020, then they fell to 2-6 Beloit. The 55-14 score is inspiration for this season.

Randy Gonzales

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team had a season to remember last fall. And one game everybody would like to forget. Everybody, that is, except for Coach Jay Harris.

The Monarchs finished 7-2 for their best year since 2002. However, in its Class 2A playoff opener, TMP was upset 55-14 by a 2-6 Beloit squad. Harris doesn’t want his players to forget.

“That left a terrible taste in our mouth, and we want to get rid of that,” Harris said. “We have that score posted all over our weight room, locker room. When they walk in the building, they see that. It’s a reminder every day of what we’ve got to do to not have that happen again this year.”

Aiding that effort are nine returning starters on both sides of the ball. Leading the way is junior quarterback Kade Harris, the coach’s son. He passed for 1,212 yards and 16 touchdowns last season and also was the team’s leading rusher with 865 yards and nine scores. On defense, Harris led the team in tackles and picked off two passes.

Coach Harris said it helps having an experienced QB returning, adding the Monarchs also have back their top receiver in senior Jace Wentling, who averaged 20.6 yards per catch on 21 receptions, scoring seven TDs.

“It’s tremendous, a coach on the field,” Harris said of having his QB returning. “Having the leading rusher, receiver and passer back, that is a big thing. They know what we want to do, and they’re going to be those leaders on the field.”

Harris started his third season as the Monarchs’ coach when he welcomed 28 players to Monday’s first practice. He coached most of them in middle school before taking the high school job.

“They’re used to me, know what I expect on and off the field,” Harris said. “It’s good to have that continuity.”

Harris said the key to success this year is not resting on last season’s laurels, and instead remembering how it ended.

“Just put in the hard work and not be satisfied with what we did last year,” he said. “That end-of-season loss last year was quite a bit of motivation over the summer.”