Fort Hays State University to face early season challenge in powerhouse Northwest Missouri State

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Are you ready for some football?

After last year’s schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Hays State University football team opens the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Field Stadium. And not against just anybody.

The Tigers will tangle with the Bearcats of Northwest Missouri State University, the fourth-ranked team in NCAA Division II. Northwest Missouri earned a share of its 30th MIAA championship in 2019.

“Seems like every year I’ve been here that first (game) is a huge one,” said 10th-year FHSU coach Chris Brown. “They’re all big, but this is a huge one.”

Northwest Missouri Bearcats picked to win league

Northwest Missouri was picked to finish first in both the preseason coaches and media polls. Fort Hays tied for second with Central Missouri in the coaches poll and was picked third by the media. The two teams have traded nail-biting wins in recent matchups. The Tigers claimed one-point road victories in 2017 and 2018 and Northwest Missouri won in double-overtime in Hays in 2019.

“They’re the big dog, they have six national championships, they’re ranked No. 4 in the country,” said senior left guard Amari Angram-Boldin, who has made 23 career starts. “How can you not put more emphasis on them than other teams?”

More:Fort Hays is eager to get back on the field after losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic

Angram-Boldin knows what it will take to win Thursday night.

“We can’t be soft,” he said. “You won’t beat them being soft.”

Junior linebacker Layke Heimerman, who is moving into the starting lineup this fall, looks forward to playing in front of an expected big crowd filled with frenzied fans.

“I’m probably more excited for the community involvement,” Heimerman said. “Sounds like we’re going to have an awesome showing.

“How could you not get amped up for this game? It’s huge,” he added. “As a player, I’m excited.”

Fort Hays, Northwest Missouri feature standout QBs

Both teams return standout junior quarterbacks. Northwest Missouri counts on dual-threat Braden Wright, who threw for 2,520 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 753 yards and 12 TDs in 2019. FHSU brings back Chance Fuller, one of the leading passers in the nation in 2019. Fuller completed 65 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,344 yards and 35 touchdowns.

“He’s the guy, he’s amazing,” Angram-Boldin said. “Just having that guy behind you makes you go harder. He’s just a great leader, makes everybody around him better.”

Northwest Missouri brought in senior transfer Al McKeller at running back. He had three 1,000-yard seasons on the ground at University of Indianapolis. The Bearcats will face a Tiger defense with a host of new starters.

“It’s a little bit new stepping into this role because it’s the first time doing it,” Heimerman said. “I feel prepared.”

More:Monarchs were flying in fall 2020, then they fell to 2-6 Beloit. The 55-14 score is inspiration for this season.

Brown expressed confidence in his defense.

“They’re young, but they’re a very talented group,” he said. “A lot of them don’t have a lot of playing time, but they’ve been here long enough they understand what we’re doing.”

The Tigers know the importance of playing on their home turf.

“‘Defend the Fort,’ I love the saying,” Heimerman said. “It’s really catchy. I think we’re going to do that.”