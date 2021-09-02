'When he takes off running, he’s Tim Tebow': Hays High School football boasts new quarterback Jaren Kanak

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Hays High’s new quarterback is like Tim Tebow — only with blazing speed.

That’s what Indian coach Tony Crough has seen in preseason practice. Senior Jaren Kanak — a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who can run the 100-meter dash in 10.37 seconds — has switched from wide receiver to QB after the expected quarterback this fall opted not to go out.

“He’s like a Tebow back there but faster,” Crough said of Kanak, comparing the Clemson commit to former Florida All-American Tim Tebow. “We’ve all been shocked how well he plays quarterback. Hopefully, that continues.

“When he takes off running, he’s Tim Tebow,” he added. “Western Kansas, he’s going to look crazy fast.”

Hays High, which went 5-3 last year and won the Western Athletic Conference title, opens the season Friday with a 7 p.m. game against Wichita East at Lewis Field Stadium. Crough, who returns eight starters on both sides of the ball, expects a tough matchup against the Class 6A Blue Aces, who look to be explosive on offense.

Anchoring the Hays High defense is senior middle linebacker Gavin Meyers, who is fielding offers from NCAA D-I schools. He led the team last fall with 87 tackles and added three sacks and two interceptions.

“We’ve got to neutralize their speed somehow,” Crough said. “They do a great job of getting the ball in the open field to playmakers.”

Crough expects Kanak to make plays for the Indians. Kanak, who played well as an emergency starter at QB in a game last year, is still learning the proper way to throw the ball.

“His natural quarterback skill set might not be what you look for in a quarterback,” Crough said. “He’s learning all those things, learning how to throw the ball well.”

Kanak had his big game at QB against Maize South last year, rushing for almost 200 yards and adding a TD pass. For the season, he rushed for 379 yards and caught 18 passes for 203 yards and three scores. He also played linebacker on defense.

“He has all the intangibles you’re looking for in a quarterback,” Crough said. “He’s a D-I linebacker back there playing quarterback. It’s pretty dangerous.”

Kanak will have some weapons. Senior wide receiver Carson Kieffer led the team with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns last year, and senior running back Roy Moroni rushed for 313 yards. Senior Jordan Dale, who split time between quarterback and running back last year, ran for 482 yards and seven TDs and threw for 472 yards and three scores.

“Their defense is aggressive and fast; they’re going to attack us from every angle,” Crough said. “We’ve got to try to find a way to negate that, hopefully with a little power football.”