Thomas More Prep-Marian High School football leans on experience with nine starters returning for 2021 season

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team — in a year filled with success last fall — opened the season with a loss against Oakley.

Coach Jay Harris hopes to correct that on Friday, when the Monarchs travel to Oakley for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“It’s kind of wanting to make up for last year, start the season last year with a loss right away,” Harris said. “We want to turn that around.”

The Monarchs went 7-2 last season, their best year since 2002. They return nine starters on both sides of the ball.

TMP junior quarterback Kade Harris, the coach’s son, leads the way. He threw for 1,212 yards and 16 touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 865 yards and nine scores. On defense, Harris led the Monarchs in tackles and added two interceptions.

Also returning from an offense which scored 27.9 points per game last year is senior wideout Jace Wentling, who averaged 20.6 yards on 21 receptions with seven touchdowns. Returning at running back are seniors Lance Lang (324 yards, 3 TDs) and Bryce Seib (243 yards, 3 TDs).

Harris said returning most of his starters helped the team in preseason practice.

“We can start running plays, don’t have to show a lot of stuff, fine-tuning things we were doing last year,” Harris said. “We actually installed more offense than I thought we would due to the experience.”

Harris said his players have big expectations this year.

“The boys have high goals,” he said. “Their goal right now on top of the board is an undefeated season.”

TMP lost 25-13 to the Plainsmen to open the 2020 season. Harris wants to win Friday, but said the postseason is important, too.

“You don’t have to be undefeated until you get to the playoffs,” he said. “You can’t let an early-season loss distract you from what your main goal is.”