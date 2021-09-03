Tigers fall 15-7 to Bearcats in season opener. Fort Hays struggles with field position in loss.

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Fourth-ranked Northwest Missouri State University won a defensive battle with Fort Hays State University in Thursday night’s season opener at Lewis Field Stadium. The Bearcats held on for a 15-7 win when a Tiger pass into the end zone was intercepted on the game’s final play.

The Bearcats bottled up the Tigers’ offense, winning the field-position battle. Northwest Missouri also was able to run the ball, while the Tiger offense could not find running room and the passing game sputtered.

Northwest Missouri got on the board first with a safety after a punt was downed at the Tiger 1-yard line. The Bearcats tackled a Tiger runner in the end zone on FHSU’s first play from scrimmage.

The visitors added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by senior transfer Al McKeller, who rushed for 161 yards. Northwest Missouri took a 9-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Tigers scored in the third quarter on a 36-yard swing pass from quarterback Chance Fuller to running back Adrian Soto. After the Tigers missed their second field goal — this one from 50 yards out — the Bearcats scored on an 8-yard pass from Braden Wright to Kaden Davis. The Tigers blocked the extra point to keep it a one-score game.

The Tigers drove to the Bearcat 34 in the final seconds and Fuller’s Hail Mary throw was picked off in the end zone. Fuller finished 16-of-41 through the air for 265 yards, with one TD and two interceptions.

Fort Hays returns to action Thursday night in St. Joseph, Mo., with another MIAA game, against Missouri Western State University.