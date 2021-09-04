Thomas More Prep-Marian overcomes slow start to claim 31-13 victory over Oakley

Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

OAKLEY — After a slow start, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team showed its experience and explosiveness in a 31-13 win in Friday night’s season opener against Oakley.

After the Plainsmen scored on quarterback Will Schmidt’s 5-yard run late in the first quarter, TMP — which had nine returning starters — responded in the final minutes of the first half.

Junior quarterback Kade Harris found junior Andrew Schwartz for a 16-yard scoring pass with 4:46 left in the second quarter, and the extra point gave the Monarchs a 7-6 lead. Harris scored from a yard out with 1:36 remaining to give the Monarchs a 14-6 halftime lead.

On fourth-and-long in the third quarter, Harris rolled right and found a wide-open Griffin Schumacher on the left sideline. The Monarch freshman raced 22 yards into the end zone for a 21-6 lead.

Senior Jace Wentling added a 30-yard field goal with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter and the Monarch defense added a touchdown with 3:11 remaining. Senior Mark Rack found paydirt on a 34-yard interception return.

Oakley scored with 55 seconds left for the final margin.

TMP will travel to Russell on Friday.