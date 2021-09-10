FHSU falls to Missouri Western

By The Hays Daily News

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Costly turnovers on offense and lapses on defense proved too much to overcome for the Fort Hays State University football team.

The Tigers fell 38-31 to Missouri Western in their first road test to drop to 0-2 on the season on Thursday night. The Griffons improved to 1-1 in MIAA action.

Fort Hays led 17-10 at halftime only to have Missouri Western score 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. The Griffons returned an interception and fumble for touchdowns and another interception led to another Griffin TD to take the lead. The FHSU defense then gave up a long scoring pass and the Tigers trailed by two touchdowns.

Fort Hays will look for its first win against Lincoln (Mo.) University on Sept. 18 at Lewis Field Stadium.