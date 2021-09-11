51 First-half points all Hays High needs in win over Great Bend

Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Seven Possessions. Seven touchdowns.

The Hays High football team had the ball seven times in the first half of Friday night’s game against rival Great Bend and found the end zone each time. The Indians coasted to a 51-0 Western Athletic Conference win at Lewis Field Stadium.

HHS led 51-0 at halftime and Indian backups played the second half, which used a continuous clock. The Indians improved to 2-0 and the Panthers dropped to 0-2.

In last week’s win over Wichita East, the Indians scored on the game’s third play. Hays High scored on its second play from scrimmage Friday, with running back Roy Moroni finding paydirt from 25 yards out. And the rout was on.

Moroni added another TD and Malik Bah also ran for a touchdown. Quarterback Jaren Kanak passed for three scores, to Jordan Dale, Kyreese Groen and Carson Kieffer. The Indians added a safety before Kanak capped the scoring blitz with a 79-yard touchdown run.

Hays High will hit the road for the first time next Friday, traveling to Liberal in another WAC matchup.