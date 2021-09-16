Dale keys offense for Hays High

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Last season, Jordan Dale played wide receiver, quarterback and running back. Through the first two games this season, the Indian senior is feeling at home at wide receiver, making a big play in each contest.

In the season-opening 35-6 win over Wichita East, Dale caught a 98-yard scoring pass to set a new school record for longest touchdown reception. Then, in last week’s 51-0 rout of rival Great Bend, Dale hauled in a 26-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Jaren Kanak.

“Jordan is where he wants to be,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “He’s where he is a natural playmaker. He expressed to us numerous times that he will play quarterback if that’s what is best for the team, but he really wants to play receiver.”

Hays High has more than just Dale’s threat as a pass-catcher. Senior Carson Kieffer was the leading receiver last year and junior Kyreese Groen comes in with four-receiver sets. Junior Bryce Salmans is a threat at tight end and the Indians have two dangerous running backs in senior Roy Moroni and sophomore Malik Bah. Kanak is a dual threat at QB, running and throwing the ball.

The offense exploded for seven touchdowns on seven possessions in the first half against Great Bend.

“The kids did what they’re supposed to do,” Crough said.

Now, it’s on to Liberal for a 7 p.m. Western Athletic Conference kickoff Friday for the team’s first road game of the season. Crough said the players are accustomed to making the long trip to southwest Kansas.

“Our kids are used to it,” Crough said. “We treat it like a business trip.”