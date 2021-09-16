Fort Hays State football faces tough test

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University defense will need to stop -- or at least slow down -- the MIAA’s leading rusher in 2019 in Saturday night’s home game against Lincoln (Mo.) University.

Blue Tiger junior running back Hosea Franklin rushed for 1,359 yards two years ago, including breaking the school’s single-game record with 251 yards on the ground.

“He’s just special,” FHSU coach Chris Brown said. “He’s patient, he’s got good speed, he’s a strong kid. He sees the holes very well. He’s a competitor. Whether they’re winning or losing he’s going to compete to win every single play. He plays hard. He’s got it all, the full package.”

Fort Hays gave up big plays in last week’s 38-31 road loss against Missouri Western to fall to 0-2 on the season. Junior safety Jordan Starks said the defense has gone back to the basics in practice this week.

“There were a lot of big plays that we gave up,” Starks said. “If we just wrap up, get to the ball more, those plays are eliminated. That’s an emphasis right now, is get our tackling right, and just tackle the way they’re teaching us.”

Starks was on the 2019 team, when the Tigers dropped their first two games then won eight of their last nine.

“I feel we have the tools in the locker room to do it again,” Starks said.

Brown said the Tigers can’t afford another loss.

“We have to win the next nine games ro have an opportunity to get to the playoffs,” he said.

It all starts against the Blue Tigers in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Lewis Field Stadium. Lincoln had last week’s game against Northwest Missouri State canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. Lincoln lost 76-12 to Washburn in its season opener.

“It’s very important to bounce back with a win,” said Tiger junior wide receiver Manny Ramsey.