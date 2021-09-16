TMP looking for win after overtime loss

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

After a three-overtime loss at Russell last week, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team looks to bounce back with a Homecoming win Friday night against Plainville.

Monarch coach Jay Harris said the Monarchs were surprised by a hard-hitting Broncos squad in the 23-17 loss to Russell.

“Russell is a big, physical team,” Harris said. “I just don’t think our guys were ready for that.”

Harris expects more of the same against Plainville, off to a 2-0 start.

“Plainville will be physical, as well,” Harris said. “They’ve always been a fundamentally sound team; it’s a tough opponent.

“Pretty well run-dominant, run the flex bone, like we run,” he added. “A lot of the same look we see in practice.”

Harris said the Monarchs’ offense needs to expand the playbook in the Mid-Continent League matchup.

“Right now, we don’t have everything installed,” he said. “Some different things to look at there. Just a little bit more diversity in the type of plays.”

Harris looks at Homecoming week as a special time, but is aware there are distractions for the players. Friday’s kickoff for the Monarchs (1-1) is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“A lot of distractions with Homecoming,” Harris said. “It’s things we need to do with the community and the school, but it does cause some distraction. For the most part, I think the guys are pretty well focused, realize we let one get away from us last Friday.”