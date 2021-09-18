Hays High stays perfect with win over Liberal

Special to the Hays Daily News

LIBERAL -- The Hays HIgh football team had another big night Friday, taking a huge halftime lead and cruising to a 58-14 Western Athletic Conference victory over Liberal.

The Indians, in their first road test of the season, led 51-6 at halftime. The second half was played with a continuously running clock for the second week in a row. Hays High improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in WAC action. In three games, HHS has outscored the opposition 144-20.

Senior running back Roy Moroni rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half. Senior quarterback Jaren Kanak added a pair of rushing touchdowns, including one from 63 yards out, and also threw a TD pass to junior tight end Bryce Salmans.

Hays High backups played the second half for the second straight game. Junior Trent Summers scored the Indians’ TD in the second half, on a 3-yard run.

Senior Hunter Huskey scored both touchdowns for Liberal (1-2 overall, 0-2 WAC), on a 78-yard kickoff return in the first half and on a 48-yard run in the third quarter.