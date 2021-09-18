Shrine Bowl headed back to Hays

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is coming back to Hays.

The Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau announced at a Friday morning news conference that the 50th annual all-star football game will be played at Lewis Field Stadium on July 15, 2023.

“We are excited our event will be returning to the Hays community for this very special game,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director B.J. Harris. “Hays has proven to be a great host for us in the past and we’re confident it will be the perfect backdrop for our 50th game.”

Hays previously hosted the game involving just-graduated seniors from high schools across the state in 2007, 2011 and 2015. There have been Shrine Bowl charity all-star games since 1974.

Fort Hays State University Athletic Director Curtis Hammeke said having hosted the game in the past will help in preparation for the 2023 contest, adding the benefit game goes toward a good cause. The Kansas Shrine Bowl raises funds and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It’s a good showcase for the student-athletes in the state of Kansas, and it serves a great cause,” Hammeke said. “We’re happy to be a part of it.”

The game also is a showcase for what FHSU has to offer, Hammeke said. Lewis Field Stadium seats more than 6,000 for football.

“At the same time it provides people an opportunity to see our facility, come into Hays and see what Hays is all about," Hammeke said. "Anytime that you have an event that brings people to our campus is a positive.”

HCVB prepared a pitch for the 50th annual game, with Convention and Sales Manager Janet Kuhn making the final, in-person presentation.

“Our community partners -- from Fort Hays State University, local law enforcement and our lodging properties, to the Ellis County Fair Board and local Shriners -- all work together to make Hays a welcoming destination time and time again,” Kuhn said.

The 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is scheduled for July 23, 2022 in Pittsburg.