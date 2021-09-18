TMP shuts out Plainville 21-0

Special to the Hays Daily News

Coming off a disappointing three-overtime loss last week, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team faced the fifth-ranked team in Class 1A for Friday night’s Homecoming game.

The Monarch offense scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and the TMP defense shut down Plainville’s running game in a 21-0 Mid-Continent League victory at Lewis Field Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Plainville (2-1) missed a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Cardinals tried a halfback pass on third down, and the receiver was open but the pass fell incomplete.

TMP junior quarterback Kade Harris ran 45 yards deep into Plainville territory to set up the Monarchs’ first score, a 2-yard run by senior Bryce Seib with 5:30 left in the first half.

After an interception by TMP freshman Peyton Schwartz, the Monarchs scored again with 3:59 left. This time Seib took it in from 3 yards out to make it 14-0.

The Monarchs took advantage of a bad punt snap to score again late in the quarter. Harris found an opening on the left side and dashed 25 yards into the end zone 44 seconds before halftime.

The Monarch defense did the rest, gang-tackling Plainville runners and controlling the line of scrimmage in the second half to get the shutout.

TMP (2-1) travels to Syracuse next Friday for its district opener.